FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — You may be hearing some booms and bangs going off more frequently in March if you live near Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County.

The facility has released its March training schedule on its Facebook page. These trainings may increase noise levels and the dates are released as a courtesy to the public.

Demolition training is scheduled for:

March 5-March 6 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 11-13 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 15-16 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Mortar Training is scheduled for

March 11-March 17 between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Artillery live-fire training is scheduled for