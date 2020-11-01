Funds needed to build Lebanon County First Responders Memorial

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new memorial is being planned in Lebanon County to honor first responders currently serving and those who died in the line of duty.

It will be built in conjunction with the new Lebanon County 911 communications center.

The county is in the planning stage to 10 acres of farmland in North Cornwall Township into its new communications hub.

“They’re going to allow us to put our memorial in front of that and probably include it in like an entrance plaza going into the 911 center,” said Bruce Daub, president of the Lebanon County First Responders Memorial.

Daub was a firefighter for 55 years and a paramedic for more than 20.

He says he got the idea for the memorial after seeing a similar one in Cape May, New Jersey.

“We want to give the first responders in the county credit for what they’re doing. They’re doing a heck of a job and plus there’s approximately 25 line of duty deaths so far that we’ve looked up just from Lebanon County,” Daub said.

One of those deaths is Gregory Wentzel, a paramedic with First Aid & Safety Patrol EMS.

“It’s tough and you don’t always get as much reflection on it as you may want to or need to. This will give that opportunity,” said Battalion Chief Robert Hancock.

Daub says they need to raise $110,000 for five bronze statues.

“There’s going to be a police officer, a firefighter, an EMS person, a dispatcher and a search and rescue dog,” Daub said.

The area will be paved with bricks. To raise money, people can buy them and customize with their names or sayings.

“And also we’re going to have a big pillar probably in the middle of the memorial with a bagpiper standing on top of it and that’s where all the line of duty deaths are going to be listed,” Daub said.

You can follow along with the project on Facebook.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can send a check to:

Lebanon County First Responders Memorial

1008 Laurel Street

Lebanon, PA 17046