LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A celebration of life honoring Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo will be held at The Giant Center in Hershey.

According to Lt. Lebo’s obituary, the event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8. Details regarding attendance were not immediately released to the public.

In lieu of flowers, Lt. Lebo’s family is asking that donations may be made to C.O.P.S., 59 Ruppert Road, East Berlin, PA 17316, or the Elks Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.

Lt. Lebo was shot while responding to a burglary in Lebanon on March 31. Two other officers were injured and are recovering in area hospitals.

In a message posted on Facebook, Lora Lebo says her family is “comforted by the presence of his fellow officers, who have selflessly stood watch to comfort us, keep us safe, tell ‘Bill stories’ and let us know that we are not alone.”

Lt. Lebo was set to retire at the age of 64 on May 1, 2022, after 40 years of service with the Lebanon City Police Department.

On Saturday first responders from across the state escorted Lt. Lebo’s body from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown back home to Lebanon City. Hundreds lined the streets for the procession as his flag-draped casket was transported by his fellow officers.

A Lebanon Police honor guard removes the casket of slain officer Lt. William Lebo, after an autopsy in Allentown, to the Christman’s Funeral Home in Lebanon, Pa, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Lebo and three other uniformed officers were met with immediate gunfire when they entered the home on Forest Street, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said at a news conference. Two other officers were injured and remain hospitalized. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)



Parole officers salute the hearse carrying the remains of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo, after an autopsy in Allentown, Pa., to Lebanon, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Lebo and three other uniformed officers were met with immediate gunfire when they entered the home on Forest Street, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said at a news conference. Two other officers were injured and remain hospitalized. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

The family of slain Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo, watch as his casket is returned to Lebanon, Pa., after an autopsy in Allentown, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Lebo and three other uniformed officers were met with immediate gunfire when they entered the home on Forest Street, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said at a news conference. Two other officers were injured and remain hospitalized. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, as well as on the day of Lieutenant Lebo’s funeral.

Lt. Lebo’s full obituary can be read below:

William Lebo’s end of watch occurred on Thursday evening, March 31, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Lora, his daughter, Corinne, and his mother, Rina, as well as his brothers, Richard Lebo and his wife Denise, and Jerry Lebo and his wife Colleen, and three nephews, their spouses and children. He is predeceased by his father, Sterling Lebo and his sister, Patricia Lebo. All of the family resides in Lebanon County. He is also survived by his wife’s loving family, the Reverend Dr. Jeffery Seeley and Dale Seeley, Anne and Thomas Beattie, Paula and James Kopcho, their children and grandchildren, who all adored him. William was born in Vicenza, Italy to Sterling (Bud) and Onorina, coming to the United States when Sterling, serving in the United States Army, returned home. He resided in Lebanon County for the rest of his life. He began his service to the City of Lebanon Police Department in September of 1982, and would have retired effective May 1. William was promoted to Sergeant in 2002, and shortly thereafter, prior to his swearing in, he was injured in the line of duty, breaking both legs. He was later promoted to Lieutenant, and spent the last 10 years managing the patrol platoons. William and Lora were married in 2009, and spent the past 14 years traveling, golfing, and holding every minute of life as precious. He never met an IPA he didn’t like, was a member of the Antique Automobile Club Association, and loved to tinker with cars and all modes of transportation. He never hesitated to pick up a check, always saying, “Don’t give it a second thought.” Even though it was not obvious, he was hysterically funny. Everyone who loves him will have a hole in their heart forever. A celebration of William’s life will be held at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA, at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to C.O.P.S., 59 Ruppert Road, East Berlin, PA 17316 or the Elks Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.