Lebanon, the final county in Pa. to go green July 3

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced that Lebanon County is slated to move to the green phase of reopening on July 3, putting all 67 counties in green.

“We will soon have all of our counties in green,” Gov. Wolf said. “A milestone worth a cautious celebration of the hard work and collaborative spirit of Pennsylvanians. But we must remember that the restrictions that remain in the green phase will help us continue to enjoy the freedoms this phase allows for.”

Lancaster County turned green at midnight leaving Lebanon as the only county in the state that’s not green.

Officials in both Lebanon and Lancaster counties pushed to reopen before the governor gave the okay. In the decision to keep Lebanon yellow, Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine blamed the partisan and political decision by the county’s elected leaders to open the county prematurely for a spike in COVID-19 cases.

