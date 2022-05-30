RICHLAND BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A gun and multiple personal belongings were stolen from nearly a dozen vehicles in Lebanon County.

Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers responded to multiple locations in Richland Borough for reports of items missing from cars.

Authorities say 10 vehicles were unlocked when an unknown person(s) took items including a fully loaded Glock 20C handgun, two loaded gun magazines, a car key, wallets, and other personal belongings.

Anyone with information or who has experienced a similar situation is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-865-2194.