Head-on car crash kills juvenile and 41-year-old in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal head-on car crash claimed the lives of 2 people including a 12-year-old in the area of 1500 – 1600 blocks of Quentin Road, Lebanon late Monday night.

Police say Mark Call, 55 of Lebanon, and a twelve-year-old passenger were traveling south on Quentin Road when a vehicle driven by Jose Martinez, Jr., 41 of Lebanon was traveling in the opposite direction.

Martinez allegedly swerved into Call’s lane of travel and causing the head-on collision.

A twelve-year-old male was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash, Martinez was pronounced deceased upon the arrival of EMS.

Mark Call complained of an injury to his ankle and was transported by First Aid and Safety Patrol to the Hershey Medical Center.

Both vehicles involved sustained severe front end damage.