Health services expanded for Latinos in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A nearly $4 million grant through Penn State College of Medicine is helping Lebanon and Berks counties better serve the Latino community.

One of the recipients is Lebanon Family Health Services, which provides health services to uninsured families.

The grant has made it possible for the nonprofit to hire a new bilingual community health educator who’s expanding the organization’s diabetes prevention program and breastfeeding education program.

“Our Latino community has been growing tremendously over the last 10 to 15 years. It’s really important to us to offer the same programs to the Latino community and in a way that is culturally appropriate,” said Vicki DeLoatch, vice president of finance and marketing for Lebanon Family Health Services.

The five-year grant is also making it possible for the nonprofit to expand the hours of its part-time staff.

The grant was implanted in the spring of 2019. Depending on the need, Lebanon Family Health Services could see more money from this grant in the coming years.