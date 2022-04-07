HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township police have issued a traffic advisory due to heavy traffic that is expected due to Lieutenant William Lebo’s funeral on Friday, April 8.

The service is expected to begin at 11 a.m. at the Giant Center, located at 550 West Hersheypark Drive.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Traffic in and around this area will be heavy at times. Drivers traveling in the area should be alert for traffic backups. The escorted funeral procession is scheduled to leave Lebanon at about 9:30 a.m.

The procession will be traveling on Rt. 422 from Lebanon to Hershey, to North Lingle Avenue, and then onto Hersheypark Drive to arrive at the Giant Center.

Drivers should also be aware that traffic interruptions will occur as the procession goes through the different areas.