Hershey Bears players to celebrate wellness efforts with Lebanon Middle School students

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Two players from the Hershey Bears hockey club and their mascot Coco will visit students at Lebanon Middle School to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The players will play floor hockey and share tips for a healthy lifestyle with the students.

The visit comes as the Healthy Champions school program rewards the students for their positive behavior and wellness efforts.

Healthy Champions is a program of Penn State PRO Wellness, supported by the Highmark Foundation.

The hockey players will be at Lebanon Middle School, 350 North Eighth Street from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information about other school wellness-related programs and events, visit med.psu.edu/PROwellness.