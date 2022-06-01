LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight blocks of West Main Street will soon be blocked off to host 150 vendors, a variety of food options, and three stages of music performances for the 33rd Historic Old Annville Day.

On Saturday, June 11, the celebration of Annville will kick off at 9 a.m. and come to a close at 2 p.m. Vendors this year include local retailers and restaurants, non-profits, and fundraising opportunities.

Plus, to celebrate the long history of the town and event, there will be self-guided historic walking tours of Mian Street, stopping by the many limestone and log structures that were constructed in the 1700s and 1800s. Attendees will also see reenactors showing some of the processes involved in the construction including a blacksmith, carpenter, and mason.

According to the press release, this year’s free musical offerings will include 11 different acts representing a variety of musical styles. View the complete schedule below:

Bandstand Stage (Intersection of Main Street and South Lancaster Street)

9:00 – 9:45 am Washington Band

9:45 – 10:15 am Quittaphahilla Highlanders

10:15 – 11:00 am Full Circle Band (80s & 90s Rock Hits)

11:15 – 12:00 pm Life After Work / Acoustic Rock

12:15 – 1:00 pm Abigail’s Garden / Celtic / Bluegrass

1:15 – 2:00 pm Mockingbird / Pop & Rock Music

Batdorf Stage (Intersection of Main Street and Chestnut Street

10:00 – 10:45 am Jim Rule / Children’s & Family Music

11:00 – 11:45 am Emaylia / Jazz, Soul and R&B

12:00 – 12:45 pm Matt Miskie

1:00 – 1:45 pm Indigo Cosmos / Singer/Songwriter Duo

Fulton Bank Plaza (Intersection of Main & Route 934)

10:00 – 11:30 am Bluegrass or Jazz Jam

12:00 – 1:30 pm Hank Imhoff / Acoustic Blues Jam

To learn more about the day of celebration, click here.