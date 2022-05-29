ANNVILLE, Pa, (WHTM) — For the first time in two years, a large crowd gathered at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery to remember servicemen and women who are no longer with us.

The program had not been held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said it is important to always take the time to remember and say thank you to those who put their lives on the line to protect our country.

“It so important that you remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice, there were some of us the returned given some others gave all,” President of the Memorial Council for Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Jan Barkley said.

“We come to homage and thank the veterans that are interned here. Many of them paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to be together. They are the ones who made this possible for us to assemble, “John Spruyt of Indiantown Gap National Cemetery said.

This is the 40th year that the program has been held at the cemetery.