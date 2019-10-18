Indiantown Gap National Cemetery seeks flag donations

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Avenue of Flags at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery has more than 600 flags and always even more.

The flags must be replaced often. They are worn down by the weather in about two weeks.

“This national cemetery sits in a valley that is constantly barraged with wind. This is a very windy day, but it’s like this practically every day,” said Robert Hauser, of the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Memorial Council.

“The color of the flag, the red and blue will fade in the sun,” Hauser said. “It doesn’t take long for that last stitch to break free.”

The flags were never designed to be flown outside. They are interment flags, created to be draped over the coffins of our soldiers and veterans then presented to their families.

“Some people take the flag and it goes into a triangle-shaped, glass-framed box, mounts on the mantle or a shelf,” Hauser said. “Some people put it in a bag in the basement or the garage. Some people don’t know what to do with it.”

Hauser is asking people to consider donating their flag to be flown here, in a place of honor, to ensure The Avenue of Flags lives on.

“The importance of flying the flags here is a tribute to those who have served their country honorably,” he said.

When a donated flag is worn down by the weather, it will be properly retired and replaced with another flag, waving to greet the visitors and comfort the mourning.

“Not every family has a flag to donate,” Hauser said. “You can make financial contributions as well.”

To make a donation, visit the memorial council’s website at http://igncmc.webs.com.

