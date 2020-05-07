Inmate released from solitary after dreadlock policy change

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County Prison inmate kept in solitary confinement for a year because he wore dreadlocks, is now out of solitary.

Eric McGill Jr. has been in solitary confinement since January 2019, because he refuses to cut his dreadlocks, which carry religious significance for him.

McGill faces dozens of charges including attempted homicide. His lawyer says he won’t cut his dreadlocks because of his Rastafarianism beliefs, a religion that originated in Jamaica.

The Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project says thanks to the perseverance of McGill and another inmate, the Lebanon County Correctional Facility is now allowing incarcerated people to wear their hair in dreadlocks for religious reasons. McGill and the other inmate have been freed from solitary confinement, which they were held in solely because they refused to cut off their dreadlocks.

“He’s been suffering from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, which has been exacerbated by his time in solitary confinement, as well as anxiety attacks, and the jail is aware of this, because they’ve been providing or attempting to provide him with treatment for these conditions, but really what they need to do is release him from solitary confinement,” said Matthew Feldman, Staff Attorney for the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project, representing McGill.

McGill filed an amended complaint against the jail, asking to be released from solitary confinement.

“To the extent that there are any security concerns associated with dreadlocks, which I’m not convinced of, but even if there were, there are obviously far less intrusive ways of dealing with those concerns,” said Feldman.

“We are relieved that Lebanon County Correctional Facility has taken the right action and moved our clients to the general population. This policy change ensures that in the future people will not be wrongfully subjected to solitary confinement for practicing their religious beliefs,” stated Alexandra Morgan-Kurtz, managing attorney with Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project.

McGill’s federal lawsuit is still pending. He’s also awaiting trial for charges related to a shooting.

