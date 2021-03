LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Interstate 81 is being closed in Lebanon County at exit 90 due to multiple crashes, and as a result of the closure, Route 78 West at exit 8 is being closed as well.

There are no reports currently of injuries, and the time of the closure is currently unknown.

Traffic on I-81 can re-enter at exit 85.

This is a developing story. Check back to abc27 for updated information when it becomes available.