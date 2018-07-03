Investigators have new pics of suspected mail thief

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - Police investigating the theft of mail from post office drop boxes in Lebanon County have new surveillance photos of a suspect.

State police said the man in the photos tried to cash checks stolen from the Myerstown Post Office in Allentown and Easton.

Mail was stolen from the drop boxes in Myerstown on May 18 and May 24. The check cashing attempts were made May 18 and 21.

In both cases, the thieves arrived at the post office around 2 a.m. They were driving a light-colored minivan, possibly a Chrysler Town and County, on May 18, and a tan or silver car, believed to be a Nissan Maxima, on May 21.

Similar thefts have been reported at U.S. Postal Service drop boxes in Richland and Cornwall Township.

Anyone with information should call state police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194.