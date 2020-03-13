Judge sentences woman for embezzling $255K+ from Lebanon County Association of Realtors

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A judge sentenced a woman to 10-23 months in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility plus probation after she pled guilty to charges of embezzling more than $255,000 from her employer.

Kelly Whitman-Bower was the executive officer of the Lebanon County Association of Realtors.

Prosecutors said she embezzled money from the organization between January 2017-January 2019.

Whitman-Bower overpaid $69,625 in wages to herself, issued $101,162 in unauthorized checks to herself, and issued $1,250 in unauthorized checks to her family members.

She also used the association’s credit card to pay for vacations, wedding expenses, hair appointments, and purchases at department and grocery stores.

Investigators said she made fake entries in the record-keeping system to coverup her conduct.

Whitman-Bower was sentenced to 10-23 months in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility plus 10 years probation.

While on probation she will be required to keep a full-time job and pay towards her restitution each month.