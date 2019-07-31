Kids battling heart disease enjoy summer camp experience

COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Lionheart is in its fourth year of providing children with a unique summer camp experience that is similar to other camps that are attended by kids who don’t have medical limitations.

Dr. Thomas Chin is a cardiac specialist with Penn State Children’s Hospital. He says those first four years have been a success.

“This camp gives them a chance to enjoy the outdoors,” Chin said. “The activities are done in moderation, and we also provide them with healthy eating and wellness classes, to help them as they move forward.”

Chin says campers take part in mountain biking, hiking, and other activities, with various degrees of limitations, along with health and nutrition classes. Chin says the goal is to make the experience fun and informative.

Carl Thompson is 15 years old. Before he was born, doctors told his mother he would not live long. This is his fourth year attending Camp Lionheart, and he says it’s the only summer camp he has ever been a part of.

“I don’t really meet people like me at school,” Thompson said. “The campers here are like my second family.”