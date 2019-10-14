Landscaper killed when mower slides into creek, overturns

CORNWALL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the co-owner of a landscaping company died when his mower slid into a creek and overturned while he was working at a retirement community in Pennsylvania.

Cornwall police say 66-year-old Ralph Schreiber was cutting grass with a zero-turn mower when the accident occurred Saturday at the Alden Place community. He apparently became trapped under the mower and was later found by an employee around 12:20 p.m.

It’s not clear how long Schreiber was trapped under the machine. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

