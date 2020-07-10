Lane restriction after multi-vehicle crash on I-81 near Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two days following several multi-vehicle crashes on I-81 in Lebanon County, — one of which, resulting in a death — there is now another multi-vehicle crash in the same area.
No major injuries were reported.
