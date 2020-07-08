Lanes of I-81, I-78 in Lebanon County close after multi-vehicle crashes

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crashes have shut down parts of Interstate 81 and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County, PennDOT officials say.

According to PennDOT:

81 North is closed from exit 80 to 85 because of debris and emergency responder vehicles

81 South is closed from exit 90 to 80.

There are five separate crashes that are being responded to.

Mile-marker 82 currently has a 200-meter quarantined area based on a hazmat issue. That crash involved 6-7 tractor-trailers.

Mile-marker 87 involved 4-5 tractor-trailers

Mile-marker 88 involved 5-10 tractor-trailers with one truck over the embankment and what appears to be fiberglass spread across the road.

Mile-marker 88.5 involves 4 tractor-trailers.

78 West is closed after a tractor-trailer hit the bridge over the Swatara Creek, leaving it cracked in half.

Several trucks were badly damaged and will be required to be unloaded by hand, which means each truck’s respective companies will be required to help. All trucks will need to be towed, which will take several hours to complete.

There is no current estimate on re-opening, however, officials believe it be well after midnight.

It is not clear what caused the crashes, and there is no word on injuries.