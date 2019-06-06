Lebanon

Large black bear captured in South Lebanon Township

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:59 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:00 AM EDT

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police officers and state game wardens captured a large black bear in South Lebanon Township on Wednesday morning.

South Lebanon police said they assisted the Pennsylvania Game Commission in tranquilizing the bear after it wandered into the area of Prescott Road and Birch Road, just down the road from Prescott Community Fire Company.

Officials estimate the bear weighed between 450 and 500 pounds.

Game wardens safely relocated the animal to a less populated area.

