Lebanon bologna drop goes virtual for the first time in 25 years

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Twenty-five years ago, the city of Lebanon dropped its first bologna, weighing in at 225 pounds.

“That kicked off the tradition of having a New Year’s Eve drop of having the homemade Lebanon bologna,”

This year, the city is determined to keep that tradition alive, but because of coronavirus, the bologna drop will happen at an undisclosed location and not open to the public.

A drone will be in the air to capture the drop that will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Godshall’s Quality Meats handed over the two bolognas that will be the star of the city at midnight.

“This year we’re dropping two smaller bolognas than we have in the past,” said Joe Ramos, technical sales manager of Godshall’s Quality Meats. “They’re two twenty-inch bolognas weighing about 22 pounds will be part of this drop.”

Godshall’s Quality Meats will also be donating 200 additional pounds of bologna to food banks in the area.

The live-stream will air on the City of Lebanon’s Facebook page.