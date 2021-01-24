Lebanon business asks for donations for kids who lost mother in house fire

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Farmers Market is taking a gift card collection after three children lost their mother in a house fire on Saturday night.

All three children are under the age of 13 and their mother, Summer, was the daughter-in-law of Ken Keener of Keener Poultry, according to the Lebanon Farmers Market Facebook post.

They’re asking for gift cards so the family can buy the children clothing.

Gift cards can be taken to Keener Poultry of Tom B. Morrissey TV & Appliance.

The fire killed one other woman and displaced four people after damaging two other homes. Red Cross is assisting those four who were displaced.