LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Arson and vandalism are suspected after a fire at Lebanon Catholic School early Sunday morning.
The Lebanon City Fire Department shared images of the school around 6 a.m. on Sunday showing flames inside the building. The fire department said “vandalism and arson are now the story of a once proud school family.”
It’s not known at this time if there were any injuries or exactly how the fire started.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.