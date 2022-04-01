LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon City Police Department will have a procession for fallen officer Lieutenant William Lebo on Saturday morning.

The procession will be leaving the Lehigh Valley Hospital at approximately 10:30 a.m. and will be arriving at Christman’s Funeral Home at 226 Cumberland Street in Lebanon City. The route will travel westbound on I-78 then southbound on State Route 501, then westbound on State Route 422.

Police agencies wishing to join are asked to stage at Lehigh Valley Hospital or join the procession en route to the funeral home.

