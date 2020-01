LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Around midnight, the city will drop a 10-pound package of bologna which will be attached to a custom-made disco ball.

This will take place by the Lebanon Farmer’s Market. There’s a drop for kids at 7 p.m. and the main drop just before midnight.

Godshall’s Quality Meats will provide the bologna for the drop and plans to donate 200 pounds of meat to local charities.