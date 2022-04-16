JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old Lebanon County man was killed in a Thursday afternoon motorcycle crash on W. Washington Ave.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a motorcycle was traveling east on W. Washington Ave when an SUV entered the roadway from a parking lot. State Police say the motorcycle struck the front passenger side fender as the SUV crossed the roadway.

The motorcyclist was flown to Hershey Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased. State Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 65-year-old driver of the SUV was not taken to the hospital and was reported to have a suspected minor injury.

State Police say an investigation is ongoing. abc27 is withholding the name of the motorcyclist until all next of kin are properly notified.