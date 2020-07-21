Lebanon Community Library opens its doors to those needing a break from the heat

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple Lebanon County organizations have collaborated to find a site for people to access a cool air environment as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to shut down.

The lobbies and public areas where people have found cool shelter in the past are closed down and with temperatures in the 90s, the Lebanon Community Library is opening its doors to those needing a break from the heat.

Guests must maintain social distancing guidelines, wear a mask, and limit their time to 30 minutes.

“In the past, out lobby at Lebanon County Christian Ministries, the library and other downtown businesses became locations for individuals in our community to escape the streets and find cool,” said Bryan D. Smith, Executive Director at Lebanon County Christian Ministries.

The library hours are:

Monday/Wednesday/Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday/Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our intent is to support the efforts of the collaborative by providing ice water to the community,” said Shirley McGowan, member of Coalition to End Homelessness.

This cooling center is from the collaboration of Lebanon County Christian Ministries, the Lutheran Cooperative, Lebanon County Coalition to End Homelessness, and the Lebanon Community Library.

Top Stories: