Lebanon Corp Salvation Army becomes food warehouse and distribution center

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Corps of the Salvation Army, is used to responding to the needs of the local community during emergency situations or larger disasters, but now the warehouse is supporting the distribution of emergency food to other Salvation Army Corps in southcentral Pa.

“Usually we are called to respond to fires or accidents, with the canteen truck, to support first responders or victims,” said Bill Bishop. “We also respond to aid the community during floods or other larger scale disaster situations, or as directed by Division Headquarters. The pandemic has increased the needs of our local community in all areas. I have assumed the responsibility to assist with food distribution the Lieutenants and staff can attend to normal administrative functions and to the spiritual and physical needs of our community.”

Bill Bishop, Advisory Board Member and Emergency Disaster Services Committee Chairman of the Lebanon Corps of the Salvation Army is now in the role of Food Distribution Logistics Supervisor.

Currently, the Lebanon Corps of the Salvation Army receives 5,000 frozen meals per week, and enough boxes and dry goods for 1250 breakfasts. Each kit contains two days of meals for a family of 4. After the Advisory Board Members, staff, and volunteers compile the kits, they are distributed to Reading, Lancaster, York, Carlisle, West Chester, Coatesville, Hamburg, and Allentown.

“I am proud of our Advisory Board and volunteers who arrive weekly to load and unload trucks, build boxes and pack boxes,” said Lieutenant Ivonne Rodriguez, Corps Commanding Officer along with her husband Marlon. “The Salvation Army Lebanon Corps Advisory Board is what is known as a “working board,” which means that its members are very much involved in not only putting fundraising events together but also doing the actual work to make those events successful.”

“There is activity every day of the week; receiving, distributing, box-building, packing, etc,” added Bishop. “During weeks that we also have Second Harvest, it is twice the effort. For example one week, the Second Harvest had 932 families come in for food, plus we created over 1100 box kits for the other Corps.”

For more information on the Lebanon Corps Salvation Army or to donate, visit the website at salvationarmyusa.org/usn/lebanonpa.

