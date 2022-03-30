LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two fire departments in Lebanon County are now one.

On Wednesday, a judge approved the merger of the Cleona Fire Company and the Union Hose Company in Annville. They’ve already been sharing equipment.

The official merger will allow them to cut administrative work in half which will save money. The merged companies are asking the state to be named The Annville Cleona Fire Department. The department is currently recruiting and training is free.