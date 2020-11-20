Lebanon County Awards nearly $3.5M in CARES Act grants

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday evening, Lebanon County Commissioners awarded nearly $3.5 million to local businesses in remaining CARES Act grants to provide financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
In September, Lebanon County 202 grants were awarded for a total of nearly $5.7 million, and during the second round grants were awarded to 195 businesses. The majority of local businesses receiving financial assistance include small businesses, non-profit organizations, and businesses in the tourism/hospitality industry.
“We are extremely happy that we were able to allocate funds to more businesses and non-profits and how the task force created an equitable process so that our community will continue to thrive,” Commissioner and Secretary Jo Ellen Litz said.
Lebanon County businesses that have received a grant were notified by email and must go through a final review before funds are allocated. These businesses must also provide a W-9 and sign a Grant Agreement with Lebanon County.
For more information and a complete list of awards, visit www.lebanoncountycares.com.
TOP STORIES
- Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
- Central Pa.’s largest day of online giving ‘The Extraordinary Give’ is underway
- Dr. Fauci credits Trump administration in part for ‘extraordinarily’ effective coronavirus vaccines
- Mild day ahead to end the week, weekend looking dry
- 240,000 Pa. households facing possible eviction