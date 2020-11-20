Lebanon County Awards nearly $3.5M in CARES Act grants

President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. There were just a few hundred coronavirus cases when Congress first started focusing on emergency spending in early March. By the end of that month, as Congress passed the massive $2.2 trillion Cares Act, cases skyrocketed above 100,000 and deaths climbed past 2,000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday evening, Lebanon County Commissioners awarded nearly $3.5 million to local businesses in remaining CARES Act grants to provide financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

In September, Lebanon County 202 grants were awarded for a total of nearly $5.7 million, and during the second round grants were awarded to 195 businesses. The majority of local businesses receiving financial assistance include small businesses, non-profit organizations, and businesses in the tourism/hospitality industry.

“We are extremely happy that we were able to allocate funds to more businesses and non-profits and how the task force created an equitable process so that our community will continue to thrive,” Commissioner and Secretary Jo Ellen Litz said.

Lebanon County businesses that have received a grant were notified by email and must go through a final review before funds are allocated. These businesses must also provide a W-9 and sign a Grant Agreement with Lebanon County.

For more information and a complete list of awards, visit www.lebanoncountycares.com.