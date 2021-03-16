Lebanon County church has items from food pantry destroyed

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — During a global pandemic, the message from a church doesn’t change.

That’s why the Church Church UCC in Annville keeps a Blessing Box, which is filled with nonperishable food items, outside the church.

“As the church, we are challenged to feed the hungry and give to the poor and that’s what we did,” Pastor Tony Fields said.

Recently the box, which according to Fields has helped many during the pandemic, had food taken from it.

Fields said the food was not taken to feed the hungry.

Fields said pancake mix and cans of food were thrown about in the church’s parking lot.

“The Blessing Box had been such a blessing to folks,” Fields said. “But the idea of knowing that someone would take stuff out and waste it is almost like a slap in the face because you try to do good.”

Fields said he is trying to figure out who destroyed the food, but not for the reason many would assume.

Fields told abc27 News that he’s searching for the person or people who did it because he sees this as an opportunity to expand church ministry.

“Maybe there are some other things that we might to address as far as mental health issues, or behavioral issues, and stuff of that sort,” Fields said. “That would give us an insight if we have that conversation with that person.”

Fields said the church has no plans to close the box.

“If we could fill it two or three times a week, why should we close if for one person’s vandalism?” Fields said. “What we need to do is figure out how we can try and reach this person- and what can the church do to continue to be a blessing in the community.”

The church is accepting donations for the food pantry. You can drop off donations at the church 200 South White Oak Street, Annville, or you can contact the church here.