Lebanon County Commissioner dies of COVID-19 complications

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County Commissioner William “Bill” Ames died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from COVID-19 complications, according to a press release from the Lebanon County Commissioners’ office.

Ames, a Republican, became a county commissioner in 2012. He “has served, for the last ten years, with a forthright desire to confront fiscal and social issues that challenge counties on a daily basis,” the release states.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“His consistent approach was always to be a listener, to give thoughtful consideration, and to make fair decisions. He always gave his time and his ear to everyone, often offering to help their plight or cause in any way he could. His contributions and his presence will be greatly missed,” the release continues.