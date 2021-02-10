Lebanon County Commissioners release statement in wake of Duncan child abuse case

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County Commissioners on Wednesday released a statement regarding allegations that county Children and Youth Services ignored neighbor calls in the Duncan child abuse case.

Stephanie Duncan and Robert Duncan are facing multiple counts of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child among others in the alleged abuse against their adopted children, ranging in age from six to 15-years-old.

The release states that Lebanon County Children and Youth Services ignored calls from the Duncan’s neighbors over the years. But according to the agency, they never received any calls of concern from neighbors reporting certain activities at the Duncan residence.

“Protecting children and investigating claims of child abuse is one of the most important responsibilities of counties in Pennsylvania,” the Lebanon County Commissioner’s office said in the statement. “We, as Commissioners, along with our Children and Youth staff, take that responsibility very seriously.”

Dispatch records show there was a neighbor complaint made to a local police department, but the Children and Youth Services had nothing to do with this call.

Commissioners also stated adoptions can be initiated by Children and Youth Services and private organizations. Once initiated, exhaustive background checks must be conducted, as well as obtaining court approval. Once approved, adoptive families are viewed as biological and are not monitored by CYS.

“This case emphasizes the need for every citizen to be part of protecting children, especially in times of isolation like we’re experiencing right now,” said the Lebanon County Commissioner’s office in the statement. “Be aware of the signs if something seems off or unusual, report it by telephone to Childline (1-800-932-0313),” stated the Lebanon County Commissioner’s office.