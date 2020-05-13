Lebanon County Commissioners to discuss reopening plan

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Commissioners are holding a workshop session Wednesday afternoon to discuss the status of Lebanon County in the Governor’s “red-yellow-green” reopening plan.

This after Senator Dave Arnold sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf informing him that Lebanon County intends to move from the Red Phase to the yellow phase by May 15.

According to Arnold, Lebanon County has met the requirements of the governor’s stay at home order.

“The residents of our county have heeded your instructions to practice social distancing and other mitigation efforts, and as a result, our local healthcare facilities do not lack the capacity to effectively treat these patients going forward,” said Arnold in the letter.

The commissioners also plan to discuss the gradual re-opening of public access to County offices at the session.

The county will make a decision during the session at 1:30 p.m.

Top stories:

Harrisburg salon granted exemption, allowed to reopen

Man arrested for threatening Governor Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania Health Secretary offers guidance for nursing homes, governor insists on gradual reopening