Lebanon County couple charged with abusing their five adopted children

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Stephanie and Robert Duncan of Annville are facing felony charges after prosecutors say they abused their five adopted children. The ages of the children range from six to 15-years-old.

On Jan. 13, the 11-year-old was taken to Penn State Hershey S. Medical Center unresponsive, hypothermic, and had bruises all over his body.

“The mother at that point really couldn’t give an idea about what caused it,” said Pier Hess Graf, Lebanon County District Attorney. “She said he was basically fine the night before and had no inclination about what was going on.”

The medical team at the hospital told officials the child could have died if he wasn’t treated.

According to the criminal complaint, the children outlined horrific and graphic abuse from their parents, but state the 11-year-old received most of the abuse. The children told investigators that their father grabbed the child by the throat days before he went to the hospital. The children also stated that the 11-year-old was only fed oatmeal, carrots, and peanut butter for months and drank the cat’s water.

“I tried to put myself in the position of that 11-year-old and what that would feel like for these two people who are supposed to love you and take care of you,” Hess Graf said. “They are the two people in this world that should be your everything and instead, they locked him in a functional equivalent of a dungeon over and over again, wearing nothing but a diaper.”

All five children have been removed from the home and put in foster care by Children & Youth Services.

Stephine and Robert Duncan are currently being held at Lebanon County Prison. Their preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 11.