Lebanon County DA urges public to comply with governor’s order

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf announced Friday that the county’s law enforcement gathered to establish a baseline understanding of Governor Tom Wolf’s official closure of ‘non-life sustaining businesses.’

The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office says there has been public concern regarding how law enforcement plans to discipline businesses who do not comply with the governor.

County municipal police departments, Pennsylvania State Police, and the District Attorney’s Office met to discuss what measures to take in upholding Wolf’s order.

Officials note the importance of enforcement in maintaining peace and helping the public remain at ease. Enforcement activity ranges from urging compliance, warnings, or citations.

The DA’s Office emphasized compliance to minimize the need for enforcement presence, especially during a time when work is scarce and financial situations are tough for families.

“Our Office wants people to know police are more active than ever in patrolling the streets and we are still prosecuting crimes on a daily basis,” Hess Graf said in a release. “We see a vast difference between a local, small business doing its best to comply with the Governor’s Order and a large, mass public gathering such as at a bar or nightclub. Enforcement is geared towards the latter, and always with the understanding, our police should use their discretion and retain empathy for the struggles of our local community.”