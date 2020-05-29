Lebanon County Democratic Committee calls for the resignation of Rep. Russ Diamond

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Democratic Committee calls for Representative Russ Diamond to resign from office.

The Lebanon County Democratic Committee said in a statement:

“PA State House Democrats have called for House Speaker Mike Turzai’s resignation for his careless and reckless decision to put political games and his agenda ahead of public health and safety. The Lebanon County Democratic Committee concurs and would also call on Representative Russ Diamond to resign from office due to his total disregard for the health and safety of the citizens of Lebanon County and his disruptive behavior encouraging citizens to engage in civil disobedience endangering their health and the health of others. He has not met his responsibility to fulfill the oath of office to support, obey, and defend the Constitution of Pennsylvania and its laws.” The Lebanon County Democratic Committee

The Committee calls on this resignation after it was recently disclosed that Republican State Representative Andrew Lewis from Dauphin County tested positive for COVID-19 and House Republicans, including Lebanon County’s Russ Diamond were allegedly notified but kept it a secret while self-quarantining for two weeks without informing any Democratic members of the state House with whom they were in contact.

The Lebanon County Democratic Committee says, “Diamond has been the leading opponent of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. He has publicly bragged about shopping without a mask and has led the efforts to undermine the Governor’s orders.”

House Democrats expressed outrage that they weren’t notified even though their members had attended committee meetings and shared the floor with Lewis and the others now in quarantine.

Many wondered if they came in contact with Lewis and question why they, too, weren’t notified to quarantine.