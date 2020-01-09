Live Now
Lebanon County ‘desperate’ for volunteers to assist in homeless census

Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Counties across Pennsylvania are preparing for the annual Point in Time census on Jan. 22, which takes a count of homeless people on a single night.

Volunteers will walk in groups and take note of how many homeless people they encounter, asking a series of questions and pointing to help that is available.

Lebanon County’s Point in Time organizers say they are in desperate need of volunteers.

“We’re trying to identify what needs to exist in our community so that we can match the resources with the needs. If we don’t know what the need is, we can’t build the resource,” said Bryan Smith, executive director for Lebanon County Christian Ministries.

Lebanon County says it needs 60 volunteers but only have half currently.

