Lebanon County Detective Bureau search for man with active warrant who resisted arrest

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Detective Bureau continues to search for Victor Rivera, 34. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Lebanon County Sherriff’s Office tried to arrest Rivera on an active warrant.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

During the attempted arrest. Rivera resisted and fled in a white Ford F-150 Super Cab as described by the Lebanon County District Attorney’s press release. The Pennsylvania license plate is ZSX-3144.

Through the initial investigation, it was revealed that Rivera’s actions during the attempted arrest placed the deputies in danger. He drove his truck at the deputies to evade arrest. After a deputy shot his firearm in Rivera’s direction, he changed direction and struck a building. He then escaped the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident or Rivera’s whereabouts, contact the Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403 or Lebanon County Crimestoppers at 717-270-9800.