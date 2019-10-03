Lebanon County District Attorney Dave Arnold launches bid for state Senate

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County District Attorney Dave Arnold released a statement officially announcing his intentions to seek the nomination for the 48th Senate district.

“I have given a great deal of thought to this decision and I know this is my opportunity to make a difference for Lebanon County, all of the residents of the 48th District and Pennsylvania,” Arnold said in the statement.

“The last two weeks have been challenging for all of us and, as a prosecutor, the gravity of the circumstances surrounding why this seat is vacant are not lost on me and my prayers remain with those victims. That is why it is critical that we nominate a candidate who will restore credibility to the 48th District. I know I am that candidate.”

Arnold has been a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, handling all varieties of cases. In addition to serving as District Attorney, Arnold has served as the President of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association and currently sits on the Pennsylvania Sentencing Commission and is also the chairman of the Lebanon County Criminal Justice Advisory Board.

“I am a consistent conservative who will fight to protect the sanctity of life and, as a member of the NRA, strongly supports our 2nd Amendment rights. I will fight for lower taxes and believe that government must live within its means. As District Attorney, I worked to ensure we kept to our budget and our legislators in Harrisburg should be held to the same standard. I support the elimination of property taxes, particularly for seniors on a fixed income,” Arnold said.

Arnold says he has firm roots in Lebanon County as a lifelong resident, but he’s an outsider in Harrisburg. He says he will go to the State Capitol with a purpose and fresh perspective on many issues, especially ensuring the public safety of our communities.

“I have not been a politician or a government lobbyist. I am not beholden to any special interest groups. I am only concerned about doing what’s best for the people of the 48th District,” Arnold said.