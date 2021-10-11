Lebanon County EMS to join statewide initiative

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County is making the move to incorporate Next Generation 911 (NG911) technology into its emergency services department. The county’s move is a part of an ongoing project Pennsylvania has been working on to offload 911 connectivity to a statewide system.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Bob Dowd, Lebanon County’s director of emergency services, says utilizing this technology will accomplish several things, including the sustainability of their 911 system.

Among the upgrades is the ability to use pictures and video in 911 calls, with the ability to text 911 coming soon, as well. Dowd says once the county makes the transition, nothing will change for the caller, but rather the only thing that will change is how the center receives it.

“This changes it from an analog phone call to a true digital IP technology, so now it is basically a computer network that is delivering us the calls, and with that, it makes things like redundancy and scalability much easier,” Dowd said.

Multiple 911 centers across Pennsylvania are also making the move and getting similar upgrades. Dowd does not yet have an exact date for when it will happen in Lebanon County, but says it can be expected in the next couple of years.