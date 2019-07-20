Lebanon County Fair taking extra steps to keep animals cool during scorching heat

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Cows, pig, and chickens may be the ones on display at the Lebanon County Fair, but it’s the dogs — the dog days of summer — that are ruling the roost.

“The heat just takes it out of you so quickly,” said Emily Summey, a Lebanon County Fair board member.

Heat can zap our feathered friends just as quickly as people.

“They spread their wings out from their body to cool themselves down and they start to pant like a dog,” said Justine Geyer, who is in the 4H Club of Lebanon County for poultry.

To try to keep cool, chickens may start to drop some of their feathers, which could lead to disqualification.

Organizers are battling the blazing temperatures by keeping each barn stocked with summertime essentials.

“We’re making that everybody has access to cool, fresh, clean water. We’re bringing in additional fans, and we’re going to keep the air conditioning cranking as high as we can,” Summey said.

Special accommodations were also made for pigs. Competitors were allowed to drop their pigs off at the fairgrounds an hour later than normal to minimize time spent in the heat.

“They get heat-stressed very easily, and the weight that they arrive at the fairgrounds is very important to the kids that are showing,” Summey said.

It’s important for kids like Harrison Manning and Justine, who could do anything with their three months of freedom from school, but choose to be in the barn.

“Instead of like lazing around, you can spend time with animals and learn more about them,” Harrison said.