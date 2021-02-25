Lebanon County First Responders Memorial seeking community support

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A fundraising effort is underway to build a memorial honoring the Lebanon County First Responders, both those serving us today and those who have been lost in the Line of Duty.

The Lebanon County First Responders Memorial organization plans to construct several statues of First Responders as well as plaques with the names of those lost in the line of duty.

The organization is selling paver bricks to be used to pave the entrance area of the new 911 Dispatch center to be built at 1821 Cornwall Rd.

The bricks come in 2 sizes: 4″x8″ and 8″x8,” and can be personalized with any names, dates, memories, or other text, as well as images in some designs.

The organization is also offering mini-bricks that match the full-sized bricks to be kept as mementos. The bricks will be used to pave the walkway to the new 911 Center.

Those interested in purchasing a brick can do so by clicking here. Order forms are also available here to print and mail in.