Lebanon County foster parent charged with sexual assault of children, 500 images of child pornography

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County man is charged with sexually assaulting two young children and possessing over 500 images of child pornography.

According to Lebanon County District Attorney, Scott Thomas, 54, is also facing charges related to the use of drugs and alcohol around his foster children.

The District Attorney’s office says police were called to Thomas’ home on the 900 block of Lilac Lane in November 2019 for a verbal altercation between Thomas and his wife, Veronica. While officials were there, an adolescent foster child residing at the home told them that Thomas had molested children and possessed child pornography. Police immediately began an investigation.

There were several foster children living in the home at the time. The teenager told investigators that the Thomases purchased alcohol for them and allowed them to use marijuana. The teenager also said that other, younger children in the home had confessed that Thomas had molested and took pictures of them.

The DA says Scott Thomas used methamphetamines in the home when he was supposed to be caring for the children.

Police interviewed two other children who accused Thomas of molesting them. One victim told police she was between five and 10 years old when she was in the Thomas home. She said Thomas inappropriately touched her, forced her to perform sexual acts, and told her that it was their secret.

A second victim was five years old when she says Thomas molested her.

One week after the investigation began police seized multiple electronic devices while executing a search warrant at the Thomas home. The investigators found more than 500 images of child pornography on Thomas’ devices. The DA’s office says there were images of children ranging in age for toddlers to teenagers.

A follow-up investigation revealed one image of child pornography of a child actually known to Thomas. The DA’s office says the child was a toddler at the time the image was taken who Thomas cared for in the past.

Thomas was arrested Wednesday on charges of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, Drug Paraphernalia, and 22 counts of Sexual Abuse of Children.