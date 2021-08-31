Lebanon County foster parent sentenced to decades behind bars for alleged sexual assault, child pornography

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County foster parent was sentenced to decades in state prison for his alleged sexual assault of multiple children and possession of hundreds of child pornography photos and methamphetamine.

According to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Scott Thomas, foster parents through the local Children and Youth Service Department, offered drugs and alcohol to children who lived in his home.

Over the past ten years, officials say countless children had been placed in his home formally through foster services and informally through family.

Prior to his arrest, authorities seized Thomas’s electronic devices revealing 532 images and one video of explicit child pornography. Officials documents state that District Attorney Hess Graf noted the images as “the most vulgar and disgusting she ever witnessed.”

“The Defendant took advantage of little girls for his own sexual gratification and perversion. He used the trust placed in him by both the system and family to his own, disgusting advantage. The imaged possessed depicted little children, including babies, being sexually assaulted,” said District Attorney Hess Graf. “It’s hard to imagine a man more deserving of years in state prison than Scott Thomas.”

As a part of his sentencing, Thomas was evaluated by the Sexual Offender Board, which determined he was a sexually violent predator whose ‘pedophilic tendencies were incurable.’

