LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf has ruled that a deputy-involved shooting in December of 2021 was justified.

On Dec. 14, Sheriff’s Deputies were attempting to arrest Victor Rivera on an active warrant. Rivera was attempting to escape using his truck when he started driving towards deputies before backing into a building and running over a curb.

The District Attorney then says a member of the Sheriff’s Department fired two shots at Rivera’s truck. No injuries were reported and Rivera is still wanted on his warrant and additional charges due to the incident.