Lebanon County man arrested for vandalism in ‘overnight crime spree’

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County man has been arrested and charged for an “overnight crime spree of vandalism and theft” Monday night, the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office said.

24-year-old Jon Shanfelder, of Richland, is accused of stealing Donald Trump and “We support our police” yard signs, in addition to spray painting “Racist” and “ACAB” on private property, and vandalizing vehicles and farm equipment.

Several police departments received 13 reports of vandalism Monday night. The district attorney’s office says police are still receiving additional calls for vandalism.

Shanfelder has been charged with felony criminal mischief, 10 counts of theft, criminal trespass, three counts of loitering, and prowling at nighttime.

