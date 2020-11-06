Lebanon County man caught with loaded gun at Lehigh Valley International Airport

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The TSA said a Lebanon County man was caught with a loaded handgun at the security checkpoint at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Thursday.

Officers with the TSA spotted the gun in the man’s carry-on bag and alerted local police. Local authorities responded to the airport checkpoint where they confiscated the gun and cited the man. The man told officers that the gun did not belong to him but instead belong to his girlfriend.

TSA officers said the handgun was a .380 caliber loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

Guns caught by TSA at the Lehigh Valley International Airport checkpoints 2017 to 2020

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020

(as of 11/5/20) Guns Caught 4 7 1 1

Source: Transportation Security Administration

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.