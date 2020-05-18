Lebanon County man charged after Amber Alert issued

LEBANON, Pa. WHTM) — A father is facing felony charges after an incident that triggered Friday night’s amber alert in Lebanon County.

According to the Lebanon County District Attorney, 29-year-old Luis Jesus Arroyo fired a gun after meeting the mother of his two children in a parking lot for a custody exchange.

Investigators say a fight broke out between Jesus Arroyo and three other people.

Moments later, investigators say he fired one shot into the air and drove away with his children. That’s when an ambert alert was issued.

Later that night, both children were found safe at a home in Reading.